Aggie Soccer Selects 2023 Team Captains

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Kenna Caldwell and Lauren Geczik were named Texas A&M soccer Captains for the 2023 campaign, Aggie head Coach G Guerrieri announced Friday.

“These two young women are incredible examples of our team culture and what focused hard work and being a great teammate looks like,” Guerrieri said. “Kenna and LG have earned the title of team Captain by being supported almost unanimously by their peers and coaches alike. They have worked their way up through the team, overcome setbacks, excelled in the classroom, on the training ground and in the weight room. They inspired others in our locker room and around our community.”

Caldwell enters her fifth season with the Aggies, a veteran of 55 contests, including 52 starts. The Lone Tree, Colorado, native owns a 27-19-8 record in goals, with a 1.16 goals against average and 173 saves. Last season, she minded the net for every match as the Aggies returned to the NCAA Tournament, posting a 9-7-5 mark.

Geczik owns 34 Aggie caps, including 28 starts. The rising senior has 13 career points on four goals and five assists. Geczik missed the entire 2022 campaign due to injury. As a sophomore in 2021, the Houston native started all 18 games, posting six points on one goal and four assists.

Texas A&M opens the spring exhibition season Saturday, February 25 against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ellis Field.

