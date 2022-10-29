AGGIE PIKE PRESENTS THE SECOND ANNUAL FIREMAN’S CHALLENGE

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

COLLEGE STATION, October. 17, 2022 – This week, Aggie Pike will be hosting its second annual Fireman’s Challenge. The event benefits the Bryan Fire Department and local first responders, as well as the respective philanthropies associated with the participating sororities and women’s organizations at Texas A&M.

Pike’s Fireman’s Challenge consists of “different competitions in which the participating sororities and women’s organizations will compile points based on performance and participation in the various events,” Hayden Walker, philanthropy chair of Pi Kappa Alpha Theta Theta, explains. “At the end of the week, the top 3 sororities or Women’s organizations that have the most points will win the challenge and receive a percentage of the total amount raised for a philanthropy of their choice.”

The Fireman’s Challenge consists of daily events, tournaments, and profit shares throughout the week. Walker provided a summary of events for the week: “Monday we will have a co-ed kickball tournament, Tuesday a softball game featuring the Pikes softball team versus the Bryan Fire Department, both at Bombers Park in Bryan. Wednesday is the highlight of the week with a Powderpuff Tournament. These teams have been practicing for the last 3 weeks with Pike members as their coaches for this event. Thursday is a Car and Dog Wash at the Pike House, and to cap the week off, we have a Closing Ceremony at the Pike House, which will feature live music, food, and refreshments.” The winning organization will be announced at the closing ceremony, Friday, October 21st.

The event will take place this week, October 17th through the 21st. “Anyone can attend and buy a ticket to support the participating organizations,” Walker stated. “Last year we raised $16,470 dollars, with half being donated to Bryan Fireman’s Association and the other to the Delta Zeta’s philanthropy, which was last year’s winner. This year we are hoping to raise $20,000.”

More information about the Aggie Pike Fireman’s Challenge can be found on their Instagram page @AggiePike. Tickets purchases and donations can be made here: https://pikes.crowdchange.co/27436