Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note – Texas A&M Athletics

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 The Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course.

Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was the best in the field and moved them from 14th after the first round to eighth place after 54 holes. The Aggies finished the tournament at 7-under, well behind Champion Stanford (-23), which used an 8-under final round to edge host Georgia Tech (-22) and Pepperdine (-22) by a stroke.

“The last two rounds were good rounds,” head Coach Brian Kortan said. “We needed to put together a really clean round to finish in the top four or five and we didn’t quite do that, but it was a good solid round. The course played really difficult so the scores weren’t nearly as low today . Our last two rounds were really good and it was good to end the fall on a good note. It’s something we can build upon, for sure.”

Three Aggies shot under-par rounds on Sunday with the sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan and senior Sam Bennett carding 2-under scores of 70 and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon Chipping in a 1-under 71. Rounding out Sunday’s scorers was senior William Payse with a 1-over 73. Sadagopan was the Lone Aggie in the top 20 on the individual leaderboard, tying for fifth at 8-under with three under-par rounds of 71-67-70 for his career-best finish.

“It was great to see Vish (Sadagopan) play well,” Kortan said. “Coach (Matt) Fast and I thought this would be a really good course for him, and he took advantage of it. I’m proud of that performance and I think it shows our depth and who can compete at a high level for us .”