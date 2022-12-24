Agent confirms Crystal Palace want to sign £9m man who scored Bizarre goal at the World Cup

Crystal Palace now want to bring Haji Wright to the Premier League – who scored a bizarre goal at the World Cup in Qatar.

What’s the story?

Well, that is according to the United States international’s agent – ​​Mithat Halis.

As quoted by Turkish news outlet Lider Gazete, Wright’s representative said: “It is true that Atalanta from Italy and Crystal Palace from England want Haji Wright. His name is also mentioned with Fenerbahçe, but I don’t see the possibility of going to another team in Turkey.

“Antalyaspor want €10m (£9m). If Fenerbahce or another Turkish team wants Haji Wright, they have to pay this money, but I don’t think this is possible.”

Clearly, Halis thinks Crystal Palace and Atalanta have a better chance of signing the American than those in Turkey do, which bodes well for Patrick Vieira.

Wright has attracted the interest of the south Londoners after scoring ten goals in 13 appearances so far this season.

As aforesaid, the 24-year-old also put his name up in lights with a very strange goal at the World Cup in Qatar.

Wonder goal or complete fluke? USA’s Haji Wright Somehow got this to land in the back of the net 😅#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/oFcboJ25P0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

Wright got the United States back into their Round of 16 Clash against the Netherlands with a freakish sliced ​​flick, which looped over Andries Noppert to make it 2-1 in Qatar.

However, Denzel Dumfries then scored five minutes later to make it 3-1 and end the game as a contest.

Crystal Palace must avoid Haji Wright

Crystal Palace supporters should know better than most fan bases that success in Turkey does not always translate well in the Premier League.

For example, the Eagles signed Alexander Sorloth in 2018, who went on to score zero Premier League goals in 16 appearances.

Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images

However, when he was loaned out to Turkish side Trabzonspor, the Norway international remarkably scored 33 goals in 49 appearances, while also providing 11 assists.

In our view, there are better options out there for Crystal Palace and Vieira.

