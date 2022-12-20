Agenda for Dec. 20

Racine Family YMCA Sports of All Sorts Day Camp

The Mount Pleasant branch of the Racine Family YMCA will hold a Winter Break Sports of All Sorts Day camp at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.

The camp, which is open to youth ages 7 through 13, will run from Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 from 9 am to noon each day.

The indoor camp “will serve as an introduction for some and also as developing Fundamentals and skills for those more experienced to bring competence and passion to the sports they play, along with introducing new sports they may want to try,” according to a press release . The camp will be “fast-paced, action packed and skill/technique oriented, and a fun way to learn sports and have fun while exercising and developing socially,” the press release said.

Sports covered in the camp include Basketball, Soccer, First Tee Instructional Golf, Kickball, Volleyball, Flag Football, Swimming, Dodgeball and some new exciting sports and games. Parents will receive a full agenda prior to the start of camp so they are prepared daily with what sports the kids will be playing.

The cost is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for the general public. The price includes a T-shirt and all sports equipment that will be used. Any special requests must be indicated on the registration form.

For more information, contact YMCA Sports and Rec Coordinator Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at [email protected]