Again we meet: Vikings, Panthers basketball preview | News, Sports, Jobs

TRACY — The Minneota Vikings will travel to Tracy on Thursday to face off against the Tract-Milroy–Balaton Panthers in the first matchup between the two teams since last year’s girls’ basketball section 3A Championship game.

The Vikings escaped with a hard-fought 44-33 win in that Championship game. And Thursday’s Matchup looks to be another classic Minneota-TMB battle.

“Last year’s Championship game was a good challenge for us and what we were looking forward to all last year,” said TMB Panthers guard Grace Dolan.

Both teams enter the game with unblemished records. The 4-0 Panthers are led by reigning conference player of the year Jordan Munson.

The Panthers have been unleashing a vaunted press on their opponents forcing multiple turnovers and converting them into easy baskets. This will be the first true test for the Panthers and an opportunity to make a huge statement against the defending section champions.

However, Rust could be a factor for the Panthers, because this will be their first live action in 21 days since hosting Canby on Dec.8.

Dolan is one of the senior leaders on the Panthers basketball team and understands the opponent and the moment facing the Panthers.

“I think that the upcoming game will be a great challenge and test for our almost brand-new team,” Dolan said. “I believe that it (the game) will show us what we do well as a team and will also reveal our weaknesses — to show us what we need to work harder on in practice. We will have to play together as a team from start to finish and be able to put our trust in each other for the entire game. We will have to have grit and perseverance to continue playing our best even if things aren’t going our way.”

The Vikings have played two games this season, both ending in convincing wins. The inside presence of Kenadi Arndt and stat machine filler Ireland Stassen have given the Vikings a viable 1-2 punch.

Just like the Panthers, the Vikings play with an uptempo style forcing a lot of turnovers and scoring at an efficient pace. With the Vikings replacing four of their five starters, the team is still in an adjustment period early in the season. As Rust could be a factor for the Panthers, fatigue could be a factor for the Vikings. The Vikings will be playing their third game in a row facing off against TMB.

“We haven’t had much of a season so far to show what we are capable of,” Stassen said. “It will be a good matchup. I think size wise they’re a little taller than us but we have been able to compete with teams like YME and Lakeview. Although we’re undersized, we like to play physically and move the ball well.”

The teams are mirrors of each other. Both want to accelerate the pace of the game and speed up their opponents into forcing turnovers. Both are undefeated and both are considered to have talented players. Both teams also want to send a message to each other that last year is all in the past. A new story between these two teams will be told and it starts Thursday evening.