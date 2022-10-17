After Winning His First NBA Championship in 2012, LeBron James Became the Only Player Apart from Michael Jordan to Achieve Historic Feat

LeBron James was already an established sensation when he entered the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. The then-18-year-old won the Rookie of the Year award and helped the Cavs get back on their feet after a terrible season. However, King James could not win a Championship with the Cavs during his first stint. He left the franchise to join the Miami Heat in 2010.

James finally got the first taste of winning an NBA Championship in 2012, nine years after his debut. However, apart from winning the championship, LeBron entered an elite list that only Michael Jordan was on before him.

LeBron James joins Michael Jordan with a historic feat

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two Greatest players of all time. They are often the hot topic of discussion among GOAT debate fanatics. LeBron James equaled Michael Jordan’s Greatness in 2012. The Lakers star went on to achieve a number of feats after winning the Championship that year at the age of 27. His hot form earned him the regular season MVP and the NBA Finals MVP.

Furthermore, the four-time NBA champion went on to win the Olympic gold with Team USA in 2012, making a perfect Trifecta that only Jordan had fulfilled before. The Ghost of Chicago achieved the historic feat in 1992 after winning his second Championship with the Chicago Bulls at the age of 29.

The attitude, competitiveness, and consistency that James has shown are quite similar to that of Michael Jordan. However, he is still a bit far from Jordan in terms of NBA titles. Jordan won six championships with the Bulls in the 1990s while James has won four championships so far. Surprisingly, both the NBA Legends have won two Olympic golds for their country.

Will James win another Championship with the Lakers?

King James came to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. They won his first Championship with the franchise in 2020 alongside Anthony Davis. However, the last two seasons have been quite disappointing for the Lakers. As the franchise regroups, James has also signed a two-year, 97.1 million contract extension with the LA team this offseason.

James is still in the prime of his game at the age of 37. The four-time Finals MVP came extremely close to the scoring title last season and surpassed Karl Malone to become the second-highest scorer in league history. King James is set to surpass the Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season to bag the All-time NBA scoring record.

Hopefully, LeBron will be able to inspire the Lakers to have a better run this time around as the season starts with the October 18 Encounter against the Golden State Warriors. James is in the twilight of his career and would like to win a few more championships with the Lakers before hanging up his boots.