After Week Off, Football Returns to Action at Montana State Saturday

Rob Tenyer

• The game marks the 10th consecutive season the Eagles have faced at least one FCS top-25 opponent – every season in head Coach‘s era – and the second straight season the Eagles have faced two top 25 foes in the same year.

• With its 7-4 scorecard last fall, Morehead State secured its first back-to-back above .500 seasons since 2002 and 2003. The seven victories marked most since a 7-4 finish in 2015. The Eagles finished in a tie for second place in the Pioneer League with newcomer St. Thomas – the second consecutive second place finish.

• With this being the first-ever meeting between these two MSU schools, Morehead State has no players from Montana and Montana State has no players on the roster from Kentucky. Morehead State, in its program history, has also never faced a team from the current Big Sky Conference lineup.

• Sophomore Chance Harris took over the starting running back duties in 2022. The 5-11 back had a nice debut as the heir apparent, rushing for 60 yards on 14 carries at Mercer while only ever losing four yards.

• According to stat analytics on Ultimate.PFF.com, Morehead State rushed the ball against No. 23 Mercer with more efficiency than every other team the Bears had faced in 2021 – except only No. 1 Alabama. Mercer’s run defense was 71 percent against MSU but was higher against every other FCS opponent they had faced last fall.

• Morehead State used all three QBs on the trip to Mercer. Starter Grady Cramer , making his first career start, passed for 95 yards and a TD. Redshirt freshman Carter Cravens also had a nice college debut, passing for 47 yards and rushing for 15, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

• Strong safety Cooper Krezek center Cam Marriott and long snapper Brady McKnight were tabbed to the official Preseason All-PFL Team.

• Eight Eagles were tabbed Preseason All-PFL by Phil Steele. Those included First-Teamers Cam Marriott , Devon Connors , Cooper Krezek and Brady McKnight . Second-Team Picks were Offensive linemen Jaxsen Spears and Jacob Ungruhe . Third-Teamers were Sese Aumavae and Khiyree Keith .

• Cam Marriott , Wade Acey , Matt Guilfoyle and Khiyree Keith were chosen to the All-Commonwealth Team by the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.

• Wide receiver Kyle Daly has just eight catches in two seasons as an Eagle but of the eight, three have been in the end zone for touchdowns. He caught the Eagles’ Lone TD of the season at Mercer, tiptoeing the back of the end zone to Haul in a 10-yarder from Grady Cramer .

• Kicker Nathan Hazlett took over for record-setting kicker Andrew Foster and promptly went 2-for-2 on field goals (33, 36) at Mercer. The 36-yarder was actually deflected after liftoff but still split the uprights. Another kicking game newcomer, Kip Warren (transfer from Louisiana-Monroe) averaged 36.4 yards on seven punts with a long of 42 and two downed inside the 20.

• Starting Offensive center Cam Marriott has appeared now in 41 games in his career, including starts in the last 19 games.

• In the last 50 games since 2017, Morehead State has only been shutout one time (at James Madison in 2021 spring).