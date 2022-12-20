After two seasons disrupted by COVID, SIUE men’s basketball team is 8-4 going into game at SLU

Like every college basketball team, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville men’s squad spent the last two seasons dealing with COVID. But the Cougars also dealt with some special circumstances.

“I know Wake Forest dealt with something similar two years ago, but our situation was unlike any other in the country,” SIUE Coach Brian Barone said. “In both seasons, we played pretty well going into Christmas and then the bottom fell out on us. Last year, we played 19 games in 42 days — that’s unheard of — and we went five weeks in a row playing three games a week. At first, our guys were excited because everybody loves to play games. But eventually, it just wore them down.

“We were asking our guys to do something that was unrealistic from a mental and physical standpoint. But our guys stuck it out and their willingness to stay together is definitely paying off for us now.”

The Cougars, who won six consecutive games earlier this season, are off to an 8-4 start and will next play a 7 pm Wednesday against St. Louis University (8-4) at Chaifetz Arena. That contest will mark the end of nonconference play for both squads.

“SLU has a heck of a program and (coach) Travis Ford has done a great job there,” said Barone, whose Cougars are 1-11 overall against the Billikens. “The guys know each other — in fact, we recently signed Jordan Pickett (Belleville East), the Younger brother of SLU’s Javon Pickett — and I think it’s exciting when a couple of local programs get a chance to play each other.”

A year ago, SIUE entered conference play with a 6-7 record and finished the season at 11-21. Part of that was because of the crowded late-season schedule — the Cougars lost nine consecutive games at one point. Another factor was the knee injury suffered by standout freshman guard Ray’Sean Taylor.

A Collinsville High grad who sat out the 2020-21 season after tearing his ACL in summer workouts after wrapping up his All-Metro career with the Kahoks, Taylor was averaging 17.6 points and scored in double figures in 19 of his first 21 college games before being hurt.

Taylor, a 6-foot-1 guard, returned just before the start of this season and is averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.

“I know I’m biased, but I think Ray’s a better player now because of his understanding of the game,” said Barone, who played for his father, Tony Barone Sr., at Texas A&M and who finished his career at Marquette.

The Younger Barone spent two seasons as an SIUE Assistant Coach before taking over the program in 2019-20.

“Physically, Ray’s not at 100% yet, but he’s getting closer all the time,” he said. “And once he gets his timing back completely, there’s no telling how good he can be. He’s a dynamic player, a presence on the floor, and a young man with a bright future here.”

Another key returnee for the Cougars is 6-8 sophomore forward DeeJuan Pruitt, who joined Taylor on the preseason all-Ohio Valley Conference squad. Pruitt averaged 10.2 points and a team-best 6-8 rebounds last year and has been slowed down a bit early this season due to illness. Another key player is sophomore guard Damarko Minor, who was named NJCAA Division II player of the year after helping 33-0 South Suburban College of Illinois to a junior college national championship last year. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals last season with the Bulldogs.

“The idea of ​​Ray and Damarko playing together at 100% is something we’re all pretty excited about,” Barone said.

Other key returnees include 6-7 junior Twins Shamar (10.8 ppg., 25 steals) and Lamar Wright (10.1 ppg.) and 6-10 sophomore Jonathan Kurtas, who’s averaging about 20 minutes a night while providing size and physicality. Other key contributors off the bench include James Madison University transfer Jalen Hodge (O’Fallon) and sophomores Terrance Thompson, Cobie Barnes and Desmond Polk.

“Each year, we’ve been able to accomplish a highlight — winning at Belmont, most conference wins in school history, consecutive trips to the conference tournament, highest academics in team history — and hopefully we can find something this season to keep moving forward ,” said Barone, whose team got two first-place votes and was picked to finish fifth (behind Morehead State, Tennessee State, Tennessee-Martin and Southeast Missouri) in the OVC preseason poll. “I really like this group of guys and that’s not just Coach talk. As this group continues to mature and grow, we hope to be a team that can compete in every game on the schedule.”