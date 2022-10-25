After two Maryland Women’s basketball stars transfer, ESPN Ranks one Terp among the nation’s breakout players

The Maryland Women’s basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.

Those are some huge losses in addition to multiple starters who graduated or transferred from last year’s team, which reached the Sweet 16 for the second straight year, after a pair of second-round exits. So who will need to pick up the slack the most? That’s probably sophomore Shyane Sellers, the No. 22 Recruit in the country last year and the daughter of former NBA player Brad Sellers. Sellers (NIL shop here) averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 assists last season, but with the two all-Big Ten players gone, she’ll need to become a front-line producer.

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou ranked her fourth on her list of 10 NCAA Women’s basketball players who most need to break this season.

“People are already expecting Diamond Miller to do big things after a slew of players transferred from Maryland this offseason. Add this reigning Big Ten sixth player of the year and all-conference freshman to the list. With five of the Terps’ seven regular contributors gone from last season (either to the WNBA or to the transfer portal), Sellers might have to take on an outsized role as a sophomore with so many new faces in College Park,” she wrote.

“Not only do incoming transfers stand the chance of being hit-or-miss, but Sellers showed tremendous potential throughout her freshman season, playing the third-most minutes on the team and starting 10 games. Additionally, she stands out with her versatility as a big guard and sizeable growth on the defensive end, where she led Maryland with 56 steals.”

Maryland Coach Brenda Frese will also rely heavily on newcomers after bringing in five transfers and four freshmen in a roster overhaul.

“People always talk about playing positionless basketball in this new era, and you’re really gonna see it from us this upcoming season,” Frese said last week at Big Ten media day.

Earlier this week, Sellers was named to a major award watch list. Via a Maryland press release: