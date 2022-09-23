After the visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with a 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well.

As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top- 15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.

Certainly, that his trip to the Hill was positive is an encouraging development. At the same time, though, Syracuse basketball coaches have offered Scholarships to more than 20 players in the 2023 class, with no commitments to date.

Understandably, that has left many Orange fans feeling frustrated about the team’s recruiting efforts in this cycle. In all fairness, though, the ‘Cuse did bring in a six-member 2022 class as well as a big-man transfer this past off-season, so it’s conceivable that the Orange’s 2023 cycle won’t be all that big.

Syracuse basketball is a serious contender for 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams.

A senior at the Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Md., Williams holds around 20 offers from a range of high-major programs.

At the end of July, ‘Cuse coaches offered Williams, who earlier this summer helped lead the Baltimore-based Team Thrill to the 17U division Championship in the Under Armor Association league.

While it seems as if Syracuse basketball is in a good spot to potentially land Williams, he has also officially visited Clemson and DePaul, and had additional official visits planned to Wake Forest on September 23 and LSU on October 22, according to reports.

Williams also expects to take an Unofficial visit to VCU on September 30. Per a recent article from SyracuseOnSI Publisher Mike McAllister, Williams is likely to make a commitment announcement “sometime after the visit to LSU.”

Williams told McAllister that he believes the Syracuse basketball system aligns well with his playing style. The Orange priority recruiting target also appreciates the family atmosphere forged between Syracuse basketball coaches, players, staff members and others.

During his official visit, Williams was at the JMA Wireless Dome last Saturday afternoon as Syracuse football squeaked past Purdue by scoring a touchdown in the game’s final seconds.

Although Williams has other visits coming up, the Orange made a great impression on him, according to McAllister’s piece. “It’s definitely at the top of my list,” Williams said.