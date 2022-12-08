After Teaching Him for Free, Michael Jordan’s Hall of Fame Coach Reveals the ‘Hardest Thing He Had To Overcome’ in Golf

It is not a secret that the NBA Legend Michael Jordan loves golf. He is often spotted playing the sport with PGA Tour players and even owns a golf course. According to those who have played with him, the former shooting guard is a good golfer. However, his journey to becoming one was not an easy one.

“I think the hardest thing he had to overcome was,” Jordan’s Golf Coach Ed Ibarguenwho has been a PGA of America member for 40+ years, told Golf Digest last year. “He has very large hands.” Although it might not sound like a big issue, the Hall of Famer revealed the consequences of having large hands in golf.

How did Michael Jordan and his Coach deal with his biggest issue in playing golf?

Having large hands might be an advantage in basketball. The player would get more ability to easily palm the ball. Among all the NBA players, Michael Jordan is considered to have one of the largest hands. According to howtheyplay.com, the length of the former Chicago Bulls star player is 9.75/11.375 inches, and he holds the eighth position on its biggest hands list.

Although MJ‘s hands were of big use to him as a basketball player, they did little to no help in improving his golfing skills. In fact, it did offer some trouble to him and others.

“The guys at Ping told me the grips they put on Jordan’s Clubs were the biggest they ever put on a golf club,” Ibarguen said after being honored with Hall of Fame induction in 2021. “It’d be the equivalent of holding a baseball bat.”

Not just the sports equipment company staff but even MJ and his Coach have to make some adjustments for him to play smoothly. “When you get the grips that heavy, it makes the clubhead very light,” Ibarguen revealed. “So we’d keep putting lead tape on the club head.”

How did the NBA Legend meet his golf coach?

MJ was just a Collegiate player when he met Ibargue for the first time. “’Are you Ed Ibagoogen?’” the Hall of Famer still recalled how Jordan mispronounced his name on their first meeting.

SAN FRANCISCO – OCTOBER 07: USA Team Assistant Michael Jordan chats with Tiger Woods during a practice round prior to the start of The Presidents Cup at Harding Park Golf Course on October 7, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The NBA GOAT has a net worth of $2.2 billion now. He can have as many elite golf coaches as he wants. Although he loved the sport, he didn’t have the money to hire a coach. However, in the 2021 interview with GD, Ibarguen revealed how he taught MJ golf without demanding any fees.

At the time he trained Michael Jordan, Ed Ibarguen didn’t know the Collegiate level would become the nation’s hero. Yet, they agreed to train him after realizing the young basketball player’s passion for golf. The duo worked hard to improve his game and even beat MJ’s hardships together.

