After Skipping the Most Obvious, Here Are the Most Controversial Golf Moments in 2022

There have been tons of controversies in the golf world the entire year. And noticeably, most of them had something to do with LIV Golf. However, if one was to keep one’s focus away from the Saudi-backed league, there were plenty of other controversies too! And we have gathered some of the most unforgettable ones for you.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A heated-up Daniel Berger at The Players

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was during the final round of The Players in March when things started going haywire on the field. Daniel Berger, Viktor Hovland, and Joel Dahmen were all stuck in a situation that was rather messed up based on mixed-up rules. And, of course, it eventually led the three to a five-minute debate! The 16th hole witnessed Berger hitting his second shot which ended up in the water on the right of the hole.

However, the issue was that Berger strongly believed that his ball last crossed the land closer to the green and had started left on the pin. Whereas Hovland and Dahmen did not agree with the golfer. And that led Berger to get allegedly Furious and make statements like, “You’re wrong…I’ve never taken a bad drop in my life…Zero percent chance” and whatnot!

Tyron Hatton fired shots at Augusta National

Tyrone Hatton showed no hesitation while sharing his bold views about major Championship Venues this year. And one such included the Englishman speaking about Augusta National and how unfair things were for Golfers on the field. “You can hit good shots here and not get any reward for it. It’s unfair at times.” Hatton said. “If you hit a good shot, you should end up near the hole.”

And it wasn’t the only time he made controversial statements about a golf course. A month later, he was found speaking similar things about Southern Hills during the PGA Championship. Thankfully, the golfer didn’t have any complaints regarding Brookline and the Old Course.

Sergio Garcia’s scathing, Unexpected golf exits

One might consider this a LIV Golf issue, but Sergio Garcia was once an integral part of the PGA Tour. Moreover, it all started when the golfer was still on the side of his former tour, well, officially. However, he was caught talking to an official about his plan to exit the PGA Tour saying “I can’t wait to leave this tour.”. And this was his reaction to being warned by an official for having taken longer than three minutes to look for the ball. Garcia made his upcoming decision pretty obvious at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, US – April 7, 2022 Spain’s Sergio Garcia during the first round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Garcia also proved his negligence towards the DP World Tour when he withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September. And his pictures from the Texas-Alabama college football game in Austin, Texas the next day showed his intentions towards his career.

An unearthly state high school golf tournament

The world was in shock after they watched the rather hilarious video of a, as fans called it, weird state high school tournament. It was at the Iowa Girls 3A State tournament where the final hole was dozy. Players would hit the ball with all their skills only to find it rolling back to its origin.

The results showed how the game went as the average score for the hole was a Quadruple bogey. In fact, some players even require as many as 10 putts to finish the hole.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cheating is definitely not the best policy for Q School

Most golf fans are aware of what Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French wrote about the famous incident involving Matt Moroz. The golfer was shockingly caught cheating during the pre-qualifier at the Korn Ferry Tour Q School. Moroz’s playing partners were in doubt about his game when Moroz hit balls into the woods on a couple of holes, but was able to quickly “find” the ball before anyone else arrived at the scene.

Things got even worse for him when a spotter saw Moroz hitting the ball into the water. But he told his group he was about to putt for birdie. Later, the balls were discovered in the water and the woods that Moroz claimed to have found already. As a result of the Ample evidence against him, the player was disqualified, although he never admitted to having cheated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Such incidents rarely take place in any professional tournament. However, there are days when things just aren’t very smooth. Do you recall any such instances that we might have missed? Let us know in the comments below!

Watch This Story: PGA Tour Pro Controversially Comes Clean About Avoiding Tiger Woods Company