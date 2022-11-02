After-school club in Painesville teaches boys practical life skills – News-Herald

A group of teachers and staff in one Painesville City elementary school is going beyond typical school subjects to teach fourth- and fifth-grade boys practical life skills.

The Elm Street Elementary Boys Club is now in its second year under the supervision of fifth-grade teacher Rich Gersten, English Language Development teacher Keith McCrory and district paraprofessional Mike Kline.

According to Gersten, the club meets after school every other week to teach 32 of the school’s students practical life skills such as cooking, power tools, laundry and proper table etiquette.

They said that Elm Street’s older boys expressed interest in a club after the school launched a club for girls, which The News-Herald Featured after its 2019 launch. In response to frequent student requests, Gersten, McCrory and Kline met and created the group during the 2021-22 school year.

“The boys for probably, like, a month straight, every single day would ask me, ‘When are we going to do a boys club? When are we going to do a boys club?'” Gersten said. “So, they kind of were actually the ones who asked for it.”

