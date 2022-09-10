After School Arts Academy launches at CNY Arts Center | Arts and Entertainment
FULTON – The CNY Arts Center announced that a new Arts Education Academy launched for grades kindergarten-12 on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Arty’s Creative Kids Arts Academy will run five days a week and offer a variety of art learning opportunities after school until 5 pm A convenient after school activity for kids, extended hours including mornings are also available for working parents. The academy is open to any child in the county.
The program will offer art options to choose from such as Performing arts Theater and dance, or studio arts in 10-week modules. Programming will expand into other options as teaching artists become available and children can change art ‘track’ at the beginning of each module. Other class options being developed include voice-over coaching, cartooning and animation, music, Storytelling and more.
