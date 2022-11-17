After round 1 win, volleyball falls to Hope College to be eliminated from Playoffs

The Bears had been on the verge of losing before — those high-pressure situations were often when the team played their best volleyball.

It took all five sets, the final three each decided by two points, to edge out Millikin University last Thursday, securing the team’s 30th win of the season in the undeniable highlight of the Women’s volleyball season. However, the No. 10 Seeded Washington University Squad was unable to pull off another comeback Friday, falling to No. 20 Hope College in four sets. The team was eliminated from the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament, a disappointing result to an otherwise successful season for the Bears.

In Thursday’s win over Millikin, the teams traded blows over five sets as neither team could pull ahead. The outside-hitting tandem of Michaela Bach and Jasmine Sells notched 17 and 18 kills respectively, the latter tying a career high for the sophomore. While Milikin finished with more points, assists and kills, WashU ultimately won 25-19, 19-25, 24-26, 25-23, 16-14.

Lane Bohrer recorded the final two kills on Thursday, to seal the decisive fifth set. Postgame, she spoke of the team’s improvement since last season. “Those kinds of situations are something that we have grown into a lot this year. I think that last year, [we] would have been more scared.”

Friday’s match with Hope College, a liberal-arts school in Michigan, started off neck and neck. The Bears dropped a tight first set, 25-23, but came out strong to win the second 25-17. The third set featured seven ties and three lead changes, but WashU was unable to pull out a win. The Bears could not establish a lead at any point in the fourth set, and fell 25-10.

Bohrer had another impressive game, with a season-high 19 kills, 9 digs, and a team-high 6 block assists. Junior Lily Steinbach recorded 12, tying a career high, and Bach finished with 17 digs and 7 kills.

After Friday’s games, Bach was named the UAA Women’s Volleyball Most Valuable Player, the fifth-year earning a top conference honor. When asked about Hope’s performance postgame, Bach was frank.

“I think [Hope is just a] really good team. They fought really hard in that match, and they had some really big kills that took the momentum away from us. I think we really tried to battle as hard as we could, but they just pushed harder.”

Bach spoke to the media after Friday’s match, along with Coach Walby, Gurbach and Bohrer. Bach, along with Abby Li, played their final games for the Bears on Friday, capping off impressive five-year tenures with the Bears. The team also has four graduating seniors: Bohrer, Gurbach, defensive specialist Amanda Gild and outside hitter Julie Keener.

When asked to reflect on her experience coaching this season, Walby expressed how proud she was of the team’s turnaround, improving from an 18-9 record last year to finish this season at an impressive 30-6.

“Last year was a tough year for us.” Walby said in the post-game press conference. “But there are a lot of young players that we have on our team [who have shown] a lot of growth mentality-wise and strength-wise. I think we’ve always been a really tight team…and I’m proud of our leadership, our upperclassmen, our Seniors and our fifth-years. [They] have really helped our underclassmen learn…how to be mentally tough and how to rise to the occasion.”

While the Bears will need to find replacements for departing seniors, the team does have a number of impressive underclassmen, including Sam Buckley, who was named AVCA National Freshman of the Year.

“Sam works so hard and diligently each day to put her teammates in a successful position. She has worked to be a sponge all year and has adapted to our system and style and truly wants to learn and grow to be the best for her team,” Walby said in an Athletic department press statement.

Middle Zoe Foster and Sells are also likely to contribute for years to come. Friday’s loss may end the 2022 season, but with a strong young core and the continued guidance of Walby and Selle, the future of WashU volleyball looks poised for a confident return in 2023.