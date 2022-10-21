After roster overhaul, Terps have “a great puzzle to put together.”

After a summer that included a near-complete roster overhaul, Maryland Women’s basketball head Coach Brenda Frese and her staff are simply putting the pieces together once again to compete for titles.

“It’s just a great puzzle to be able to put together,” Frese said. “We’re looking forward to maximizing our roster, so much talent on this roster and really putting all of them in the best positions to be successful. A lot of our traits will remain the same; We love to play fast, we want to run, we want to get up and down the floor. So playing Maryland basketball, those standards for us aren’t going to change.”

The Terps lost a number of big names, including Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu, but reloaded through the transfer portal and with a solid freshman class. Abby Meyers (Princeton), Lavender Briggs (Florida), Elisa Pinzan (South Florida) and Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt) all enter the Maryland program after strong careers at previous institutions, each averaging over nine points per game.

What I’m Hearing: Queen Time | Another Big Man | Future Football Stars

“I think our Offensive system that we put in allows them to play, so they’re not really pigeonholed into a position,” Frese said. “So I think as a player, you always want that kind of freedom. We’re really excited as a staff because they all can score and you know, obviously with all the scoring that we’ve lost, we’ve got to be able to have those types of players that can come in and are capable.”

While the players running the system may have changed, Maryland will run the same system that it has in this latest era of the program. The Terps will play truly positionless basketball, running up and down the court to dominate other teams in transition and essentially run opponents out of the gym. This style was most effective recently during the 2020-21 campaign, when Maryland was fourth in the Nation with 82.8 points per game.

“I think this was the same conversation two years ago, where everybody was like ‘What’s happening to Maryland?'” Senior Diamond Miller said. “So I guess you guys have to watch the show at this point.”

The rotation of players continues to work itself out as pieces get further solidified and earn roles. Maryland suffered a big loss in the offseason as incoming transfer forward Allie Kubek (Towson) Tore her ACL on Sept. 17 and will miss the entire season, leaving the program with limited inside help. True freshman Mila Reynolds will figure to take on an even bigger role than anticipated.

“Mila is definitely a shooter,” Kubek said of the 6-foot-3 forward. “I would say she’s a good presence inside. I think that for me, at least, I just want to keep encouraging her because she’s doing so well already.”

Maryland will lean on its younger players to provide quality minutes in rotation with its upperclassmen. Late flips Gia Cooke and Briana McDaniel, who were going to pair together at Texas A&M, fit the Offensive system perfectly, providing speed on offense and strong defense, with Frese going as far as calling McDaniel one of the team’s best Defenders already.

The Terps have very little time to fit the puzzle pieces together this season, facing off against No. 1 South Carolina at home on Nov. 11 in the second game of the season. Over the course of the season, the team will have 12 matchups against teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

“For our team, it’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint,” Frese said. “We’ll find out about ourselves really early in the non-conference as we’re blending so many new players into the mix. But I also love it. It’s going to prepare us for conference play. It’s going to prepare us for the postseason. And really, this is why you come to Maryland, to play against the best and to be able to have these fun experiences.”

Maryland will hold free exhibitions against Frostburg State (Oct. 28) and Millersville (Nov. 2) at Xfinity Center before opening the season on the road against George Mason on Nov. 7.