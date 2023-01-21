After returning to goal with Manchester City, Haaland’s unprecedented Revelation to improve performance

Erling Haaland and Manchester City

Erling Haaland has not had the best start of all in this 2023. After being considered the best signing of 2022 with Manchester City and scoring more than 20 goals in 15 games, the Norwegian had 3 duels in a row in full 2023 without being able to score. However, his bad streak was broken in the last match.

The Norwegian managed to score again in Manchester City’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. In that sense, now finally reveals one of his techniques to get back to being key in their duels and return to the goal. A mechanism that few have managed to perform as Haaland.

In an interview with CQ, Haaland confessed that he uses different meditation mechanisms in his daily life, something that has made him become a great professional. In addition, his father shared that the Norwegian never watches social networks the days before the match, because he does not like to listen to the media, among others.

Haaland is City’s permanent starter?

Despite the great level of Julian Alvarez in the 2022 World Cup and having a better 2023 starter than Haaland, Pep Guardiola assured that he has full confidence in his striker. Erling is expected to be key in the UEFA Champions League duels, where he has already assured that it is his favorite competition.