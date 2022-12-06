After Quarter Century, SCSU Men’s Soccer Head Coach Tom Lang To Retire

NEW HAVEN, CT —At the helm since 1997, Southern Connecticut State University men’s soccer head Coach Tom Lang announced he’s retiring effective Mar. 1, 2023.

“My time at Southern Connecticut has been a tremendous experience,” Lang said. “I’ve been fortunate to Coach outstanding teams as well as some extremely Talented student-athletes while working alongside some great Assistant coaches. These last 25 years have been amazing, and I’ll miss calling Southern Connecticut home.” In 25 seasons as the all-time winning Coach in SCSU men’s soccer history, Lang led the Owls to two NCAA Division II National Championships, in 1998 and 1999. With the Owls, Lang has amassed a career record of 307-117-55 for a winning percentage of .698.

“We are incredibly lucky that Tom Lang chose Southern as his professional home for the last 25 years,” Vice President for Student Affairs Tracy Tyree said. “He has made a difference in the lives of countless young men who have excelled on the field and in the classroom. He leaves a Legacy of success that will be felt for many years to come. I am Grateful for all of Coach Lang’s contributions to Southern Athletics and wish him a very happy and well-deserved retirement.”

For his career, Lang led the Owls to 13 NCAA Division II Tournament Appearances and is a two-time NSCAA Division II Coach of the Year, earning the Honor in 1998 and 1999. He led the Owls to five Northeast 10 Conference Regular-Season Championships and one tournament championship in 2007. Additionally, Lang’s program has produced 25 All-Americans.” “Tom Lang has enjoyed an amazing career at Southern Connecticut, and we thank him for everything that he has done for this department, university, and the thousands of student-athletes that he has guided,” Director of Athletics Chris Barker said. “He has led one of the NCAA’s historically great men’s soccer programs for the last 25 years, and his impact will last well past his coaching time. The amount of Gratitude that Southern Athletics and Southern Connecticut State University have for Tom Lang is immeasurable.”

Lang also coached at Fairleigh Dickinson for seven years prior to coming to Southern Connecticut, which was preceded by a four-year stint at Hofstra. All-time, Lang is 399-201-72 (.647) over 36 seasons as a men’s soccer head coach. He also held a record of 26-23-5 as Adelphi’s Women’s soccer head coach from 1987 through 1989. Combined, he retires with 425 career wins and a .629 winning percentage. As a student-athlete, Lang was a four-year standout at Adelphi, winning the 1974 NCAA Division II Championship and led the Panthers to four-straight NCAA tournament berths, including the program’s first at the Division I level in 1976. Lang, a three-year Captain who scored 41 goals and added 23 assists for 105 career points, is believed to be the only player in NCAA Division II history to win a National Championship as a student-athlete and as a coach.

Lang has been inducted into the Adelphi Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994, as well as the Long Island Soccer Player Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Long Island Soccer Football League Hall of Fame in 2016. Southern Connecticut will conduct a national search for the university’s next men’s soccer head coach to begin in the coming months.