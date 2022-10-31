After playing his way into contention, pro emotionally announces retirement

Sebastian Heisele said the Portugal Masters will be his final event. twitter.com

DP World Tour pro Sebastian Heisele seems content to call it a career, even amid one of his best performances.

After firing a third-round 65 on Saturday at the Portugal Masters, Heisele made a surprising announcement during his post-round interview: Sunday will be his final competitive round.

The timing of his retirement announcement was almost as surprising as his play at the event. The 65 came after opening rounds of 67 and 64, putting him in third place heading into the final round.

It’s been a long season for the German as he came into the week ranked 206th in the DP World Tour Rankings. He had made only one cut on the DP World Tour since May, and the one ended on a Saturday, missing a secondary cut.

A win Sunday at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course would have guaranteed him a tour card next season, but in his postround interview on Saturday, Heisele actually credited the looming retirement when asked about what inspired his good form.

“Retirement incoming,” the 34-year-old told Sky Sports. “Tomorrow’s going to be my last round and you know just here to enjoy myself.”

And even if he would have pulled off the win, it wouldn’t have changed his mind about his future, he said.

“I’m going to be moving on to coaching,” Heisele said. “Got my certificate there two weeks ago and that’s going to be happy days for me and I loved my time here, but that’s going to be it.”

He then got emotional when reflecting on his “difficult” career.

“I’d say I’m more of a journeyman than anything,” Heisele said before getting choked up. “Just means a lot to walk off with a good week.”

He turned professional in 2012 after playing in college at the University of Colorado and eventually made his way on the DP World, then European, Tour in 2017, when he also recorded his top career finish, taking Solo third at the KLM Open.

Heisele was back on the Challenge Tour in 2019 and recorded a win that season to get him back on the DP World Tour the next season. He also has four Pro Golf Tour wins from 2011 to 2019.

He turned in a 69 on Sunday in Portugal to finish tied for fifth and collect the biggest check of his career at €77,584.99.