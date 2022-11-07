After paying her dues, Hailey Dahn finds her calling with Central volleyball

BAY CITY, MI – Hailey Dahn got everything the hard way.

She earned it.

Relegated to a backup throughout her junior year with the Bay City Central volleyball team, she never lost heart, never lost faith and never lost sight of her goal to help her team in any way, shape and form.

“She’s a team player,” Central Coach Christine Davila said. “She knew her role last season and kept working hard all year and in the offseason. She saw she had a good chance of fighting for that libero spot this year and she went after it. She knew what she needed to do and she took it head on.”

Playing behind a group of Seniors during her 11th-grade campaign, Dahn worked her way into the starting rotation as a senior and served as a crucial contributor all season. And her perseverance has been rewarded.

Dahn was selected as the MLive Bay City Athlete of the Week, Emerging at the Forefront of a nine-player, online poll of readers. She garnered 60 percent of the 16,178 ballots cast. Pinconning’s Landen Enciso, Bay City Western’s Hoyt Smith and Laker’s Cade Truemner all drew strong support on the poll.

Completing her mission of earning a starting role, the defensive specialist made sure it didn’t slip away. She delivered in spirited fashion all season in the libero role.

“That was her true calling,” Davila said. “She kept a lot of balls alive for us in the back row.

“She didn’t want to lose her position, so she was hitting the floor for everything. We have a lot of scrappy girls and Hailey was the smartest. She knew how to get the ball to both pins.”

Dahn finished the season as Central’s top player for digs and service reception.

“Everyone loves to have a Hailey on their team,” Davila said. “She’s a hard worker and you don’t have to tell her to be a hard worker. She comes to practice ready to go.

“And she’s a good leader to the underclassman, and I really appreciated that about her.”

MLive player polls are non-scientific ventures, designed to promote fun, fandom and discussion. The winners receive no prize and the results have no impact on postseason honors.

