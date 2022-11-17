After Pandemic hiatus, bidding fast and Furious at Attleboro Arts Museum live auction | Local News
ATTLEBORO — After a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, the Attleboro Arts Museum was able to hold its annual benefit auction live this month, and the bidding was fast and furious.
“This was the first time that all items selected to appear in the live, in-person auction were sold, and the bidding was ferocious,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, executive director and chief curator at the museum. “Our auctioneer, Chris Barber of Doyle Auctioneers, was at his best. Sales reached $21,675 that night. Some items sold for more than their value after extensive back-and-forth bidding.”
