After Omonia’s goal, the surprising image of Cristiano Ronaldo that reflects the difficult moment he is going through

October 06, 2022, 12:23 p.m

Manchester United is winning its third UEFA Europa League match of the 2022/2023 season, this time, against Omonia. Erik Ten Hag’s Squad gained 3 points and they closely follow the first place in the group, Real Sociedad, against whom they lost on the first gameweek.

Unlike in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo started the Europa League match, as has become customary in that particular tournament. The Manchester United Coach does not put him in the Premier League, but gives him a run in the second European competition, against teams a little more modest.

if you want to the Adidas Argentina Men´s World Cup Jersey Messi #10. Buy here

More related news:

Messi’s new lesson to France Football, which left him out of the Ballon d’Or

Ahead of Europa League match, Ten Hag’s sad words about Cristiano Ronaldo

During the first half there were two Moments that reflect the hard time that Cristiano Ronaldo is going through. The first after a free kick that he shot and sent to the clouds, that’s when his teammates approached him and supported him with some claps, to give him confidence.

The second moment was when Omonia scored a goal, the team’s first. Ronaldo, in addition to supporting his teammates as he always does, was seen as he looked at the ground and showed disappointment.

The numbers of Cristiano Ronaldo season:

Cristiano Ronaldo is not having his a good season, at least in terms of statistics he has only scored one goal all season and it was not even in the Premier League, it was in the Europa League, against Sheriff Tiraspol.