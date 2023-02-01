After national title season, Syracuse men’s soccer Coach Ian McIntyre signs contract extension

Syracuse, NY — After leading the Syracuse men’s soccer team to its first national title in school history, SU men’s soccer Coach Ian McIntyre has signed a contract extension with the school.

The school called it a “long-term extension.” It did not include the terms of the contract. As a private school, Syracuse traditionally does not publicize the length of its coaches’ contracts.

McIntyre is one of just three coaches in ACC history who has won a division title, tournament title and a national title in the same season.

“Coach McIntyre has elevated the Syracuse men’s soccer program to unprecedented heights,” Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a press release. “He will continue his tenure at Syracuse well into the future, developing and building strong relationships with student-athletes and members of our greater Syracuse community. McIntyre is an excellent Ambassador for Syracuse athletics, and we are excited to see him and his staff build upon their recent success.”

In addition to the national title this season, the Orange celebrated a number of milestones.

The Orange had five players selected in the MLS SuperDraft, a program record and the most of any program in the country. Syracuse was represented in the World Cup for the first time by Canadians Tajon Buchanan and Kamal Miller. And Nathan Opoku, a star member of the national title team, became the first SU player to sign a contract with the English Premier League on Monday, inking a deal with Leicester City