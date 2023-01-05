After Months of Speculation, Patrick Cantlay Sternly Rejects His LIV Golf Rumors: ‘That’s Been My Stance’

Like many other PGA Tour stars, Patrick Cantlay too was rumored to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf. However, the 30-year-old stayed loyal to the American Tour despite the strong gossip. Now, Cantlay has shared his opinion on his move to the Breakaway Tour during his recent visit to a podcast.

Patrick Cantlay is currently preparing for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, thanks to his two wins last season. Although the golfer may be hoping for a win at the first elevated tournament of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, questions evolving LIV Golf still tend to follow him.

Ahead of the first PGA Tour event of 2023, Cantlay was invited to the Drop Zone Podcast. During his 53-minute long discussion, it was quite evident that he would be asked about the Breakaway Tour rumours. Let’s take a look at what the 30-year-old had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Cantlay shuts down LIV Golf Rumors

As Cantlay is mentally focused on winning at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, he spared some of his valuable time sharing his Insights at the Drop Zone podcast. They talked about the future of golf, the state of professional golf, and much more.

The interviewer then asked the 9-time PGA Tour Winner about a potential move to LIV Golf. However, Cantlay had a straightforward response. “I have no plans to go to LIV and haven’t for a while and that’s been my stance“, they said.

Cantlay, along with his friend Xander Schaufelle, was strongly linked to a move to LIV Golf, according to the Guardian. However, while speaking to the No Laying Up Podcast, Schafuelle claimed his loyalty to the PGA Tour. Now, even Patrick Cantlay has publicly committed to the American Tour.

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Xander Schauffele (left) and Patrick Cantlay (right) hold up the Zurich Classic Trophy and belts after winning the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

But many fans are aware that the battle of Tours is a marathon, not a sprint. Although most players may reject the idea of ​​joining the lucrative Tour at the moment, they may have a plan of joining them in the near future. However, the PGA Tour has taken many new initiatives to make sure the players avoid making the jump.

With Cantlay being among the few Golfers who stayed loyal to the 92-year-old Tour, we might as well see the new thread of Golfers following the pathway. And to witness that we might have to wait for a few more years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story – How Much Prize Money Did Tiger Woods Win at the 2022 Masters?