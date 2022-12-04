After milestone match Nebraska volleyball gets another top-10 matchup

It will be another top-10 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team later this week in the Big Ten.

Nebraska plays at Ohio State on Sunday in one of the key Big Ten matches in the final three weeks of the regular season. In the new AVCA poll released on Monday Nebraska stayed at No. 4 and Ohio State is sixth.

Nebraska (21-2) has already played three top-10 teams, with a win against Ohio State and losses against Stanford and Wisconsin.

Before Sunday’s match the Huskers will host Iowa on Friday in a milestone match for the program with the 300th consecutive regular season sellout, which is a record for an NCAA Women’s sport. Nebraska has sold out every regular-season match since Midway through 2001, which was Coach John Cook’s second year as Nebraska head coach.

Nebraska and Ohio State played during the first week of the Big Ten season, with Nebraska rallying to win in five sets in Lincoln.

People are also reading…

Texas stayed at No. 1 in the poll and followed by San Diego, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Louisville and Ohio State.

There wasn’t a lot of shakeup in the poll after ranked teams combined for a 43-3 record last week with only one top-10 team losing (No. 10 Georgia Tech against Miami). On Sunday 15 ranked teams played and they all won, including Nebraska rallying to beat Northwestern in five sets.

In the Big Ten standings, Nebraska is part of a three-way tie for first place with Wisconsin and Ohio State at 13-1. The league champion is likely to come from that group. Fourth-place Minnesota already has four losses.

Creighton (22-3) has a 14-match winning streak and moved up to a season-best 12th in the poll.

In the NCAA Ratings Percentage Index, which is one factor used for seeding for the NCAA Tournament, Nebraska is ranked fourth.