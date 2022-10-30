After Losing to Stephen Curry’s Warriors in the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum Takes a Big Popeyes Decision

Jayson Tatum played a key role in taking the Boston Celtics to the 2021-2022 NBA finals. He was named the Most Valuable Player in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. But unfortunately standing in his way were Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Following his loss in the NBA Finals, he made the choice to modify his diet and enhance his physique.

The Warriors won the 2021-2022 Finals 4-2. The series was led by Stephen Curry who averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. Furthermore, Tatum topped the playoff charts with the highest points and assists. During the 2022 playoffs, Tatum scored 615 points and 148 assists.

Recently Tatum shared the reason why he took a bold decision to quit fast food after the 2022 Finals.

Jayson Tatum was determined to improve his physique and change his diet

On 26th October, Graham Bensinger, an American journalist posted an interview with Jayson Tatum on Youtube. In the interview, the duo can be seen talking about the Finals and enjoying a local pizza. Then they discussed Tatum’s diet, with Bensinger asking about his diet both off and during the season. Tatum replied that his diet was something he wanted to change from his experience in the Finals.

Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shouts after dunking against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at TD Garden.

He revealed that his bad diet was the source of his fatigue throughout the finals. And they said, “I’ve never been on a diet, I’ve always been able to eat what I want.” Now that he has realized this, he has decided to change his diet and no longer consume fried food, and he looks forward to eating better meals on a continuous basis. They even talked about losing body fat and gaining some muscles.

He then revealed that he hired a chef who cooks healthy meals for him three times a day. When Bensinger asked him about the changes to his diet, Tatum replied,“Not so much fried food, like french fries.” Bensinger then jokingly said, “No more Popeyes”. Tutum responded, “No more”. Bensinger then asked Tatum if he felt it would be hard to make such a change. Tutm replied, “Well, because anything that will help me play better, I can start today, so it’s not gonna be hard.”

So far in the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Boston Celtics have won three out of five games. And Tatum has been looking in good form so far.

How do you think Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will fare this season? Let us know in the comments below.