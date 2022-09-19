After LeBron James Announced Intention to Own Las Vegas Team, NBA Legend Hints at Massive Decision That May Cost Him Millions

Once NBA players cement a place for themselves in the league, it is only a given that they will set out to pursue their other dreams too. Whether it be after they retire or while they are still crushing their opponents on the court. While many have successfully launched their own brands, others have been trying their hands at investments. Additionally, some are actually stakeholders of various sports teams.

Players such as NBA Legend Magic Johnson have part ownership of MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers. Whereas, Michael Jordan is a majority stakeholder of the Charlotte Hornets. Active players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the ownership group of the Milwaukee Brewers, whereas Kevin Durant bought a 5% stake in MLS side Philadelphia Union.

Earlier, Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James had opened up about his interest in owning an NBA team. In an Episode ofThe Shop‘, James expressed his desire to own a team in Las Vegas.

“I want to own a team, I want to buy a team, for sure. I want a team in Vegas,” said James.

However, there is currently no NBA team in Las Vegas, although there are talks of a possible expansion. Nevertheless, we now know who would be the possible owner, if a team was to be formed. However, LeBron James is not the only player who wishes to own an NBA team. Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has apparently decided to jump on the bandwagon with James. Paul recently revealed what his plans are, after his retirement from the NBA.

Chris Paul talks about his retirement plans

After retirement, most players choose to stay close to the sports world as much as possible. Of course, it is likely not easy to give up on what you have worked on for a major part of your life. While speaking at the Goldman Sachs Business Summit, Chris Paul opened up about his wish to be a part owner of an NBA team once he retires.

“I would like to be a part of an ownership group after I’m done playing,” said Paul.

The 12-time NBA All-Star further talked about his experience after joining the league’s committee to learn more about the business. His avid desire to venture out into the corporate world led him to be the president of the National Basketball Players Association in 2013.

And now it seems that Chris Paul has it all planned out and is set to follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.