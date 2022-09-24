After Just 5 Years In NFL, Patrick Mahomes Honored With A Unique Name For His Electrifying Season Starts With Kansas City Chiefs

‘Grim Reaper’, the Sensational term has become synonymous with Patrick Mahomes, after the mind-blowing playoff win vs. the Buffalo bills. Very few players have made progress in the NFL like Mahomes after playing for just five years. However, the unbelievably powerful consistent displays at the starting month of every season have caught the eyes of the NFL peers.

NFL fans, as well as experts, have put up a suggestion to name Mahomes as ‘Mr. September’. In the ongoing 2022-23 NFL season, Mahomes already racked up seven touchdown passes with no interceptions. Kansas City Chiefs have been Flying high too, sitting atop the table with two consecutive wins.

The Unreal September Bonanza of Patrick Mahomes bears testimony to his Unquestionable prowess

At this moment Mahomes is 3rd at quarterback rating while joint leader at touchdown passes. However, this scintillating form is not an unusual phenomenon for him. Numbers have always been impressive for the 27-year-old Chiefs Starboy.

The NFL started recording quarterback ratings in 2006. Patrick Mahomes has accumulated an average of 86.7 ratings over 5 seasons, the highest in the league. The average of 322.6 passing yards per game in September is much more than any other player since the year 1970. Although, the most eye-catching stat he possesses is his touchdown to interception ratio. Mahomes recorded 48 touchdowns in September over 5 seasons with just 3 interceptions, netting a 16 to 1 ratio. Only the four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers, comes close to him with a meager 4.4 to 1 ratio.

Diving deep into the factors leading to the scintillating September Purple Patch of Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to strong season starts. In 2013, the Chiefs started 9-0 in the NFL. However, the consistency that came with Patrick Mahomes was missing. Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ HC, contributed Mahomes’s achievement to his habit of equally prioritizing the family and football.

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 11: Patrick Mahomes #15, quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, walked off the field with Andy Reid, head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, after the 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“Football is important [to Mahomes],” Reid said. “I think if you ask him, family and football are right at the top of the list there among the things that he does. And so he’s always going to do that whether he’s doing a commercial or something. He is going to put that in the front, and it’s not going to disrupt what he’s doing,” they concluded.

Mahomes also follows a pretty hectic offseason, along with the receivers of the team, at his own home in Texas. The saying, ‘As you sow, so you reap,’ fits perfectly in the narrative of the productive trajectory Mahomes is executing in the NFL day in, day out. The Chiefs will face the Indianapolis Colts Tomorrow in the Sunday Night Football game. Coincidentally, this will also be the last game of September in 2022-23. The Chief Kingdom eagerly Waits to witness the Excellence of Mahomes for one last time this year.

