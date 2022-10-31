After injuries derailed her college career, former GCC soccer star Bailey (Cartwright) Cullen returns to the field

Someone who was once featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” had disappeared into the crowd.

After a legendary WPIAL career, many wondered what ever became of Bailey Cartwright.

Four years flew by at Notre Dame, and Cartwright only played three games as she battled reoccurring leg problems. The wear-and-tear pain was so persistent, so trying, she needed four surgeries on both legs, a process that shortened her playing days.

But the former Greensburg Central Catholic star kept telling herself — on and off the air during her popular “Stronger Scars” podcast that helped her and so many others cope with injuries — there was unfinished business.

Being a voice and sort of counselor for Athletes in similar circumstances was a unique gig, one that almost felt like a calling to Cartwright. But another unforeseen path led to another opportunity.

An internship brought her to Brandeis University, where she suddenly is back in uniform playing one more year, one last ride, as a grad student.

“I beat it,” she said of the chronic exertional compartment syndrome that has haunted her since high school. “It wasn’t easy, and I never thought I would step on the field again. This Grandma body can’t handle 90 minutes anymore, but it feels good to be playing again.”

Now married, Bailey Cullen is playing at the Division III school in Waltham, Mass.

While she quickly fell for Nick Cullen, a Notre Dame soccer player, you might say she and soccer had a trial separation.

It gave her more than recovery time. It also provided room for reflection and perspective.

“The time off my senior year helped me,” said Cullen, 24. “It allowed me to recover. That was the answer for me.”

As a grad student at Boston University, Cullen came to Brandeis to intern in sports psychology, a major with which she has since fallen out of favor, and had a talk with Coach Mary Shimko.

“We joked about me suiting up and playing again while I get my master’s,” Cullen said. “Then it became more serious. It doesn’t matter that it’s Division III. I grew up thinking, if you’re not D-1, you’re not any good. These girls in D-III love soccer as much as the D-1 girls. I had a great experience at Notre Dame. But finding a place that works for you has such huge importance.”

Shimko immediately recognized Cullen’s talent and ability to bring know-how to the team.

“Bailey brings a different perspective to the program in that she knows what it takes to compete at a very high level and also has the experience of going through injuries and the ups-and-downs of playing college soccer,” Shimko said. “Her ability to share these experiences and help guide the team through adversity has made her a great asset to lean on. We didn’t just gain a great player. We have gained a great person and leader.”

Cullen, who left Boston and is pursuing a master of business administration degree at Brandeis, had five goals and two assists in her first 13 games for Brandeis (7-6-1), which competes in the University Athletic Conference.

She had a hat trick — something she did for fun at GCC when she set the WPIAL record for career goals (230) and assists (159), the latter total a national record — when Brandeis beat Southern Maine, 5-3.

She had 79 goals in her junior season of high school.

Shimko said Cullen plays each game as if it is her last. The coach said she has been an inspiration for the team.

“It’s incredible to see her step out on that field and play the game she loves for the sake of playing the game she loves,” Shimko said. “I think that we can get caught up in the win-loss record, but, at the end of the day, enjoying the experience and stepping out on that field is all we can control. And Bailey shows us that daily.”

Cullen also had to recover from a partially torn Achilles tendon before preparing to take the field again. Again, she deflected the setback and moved forward.

“Injuries changed me so much,” she said. “It took everything out of me. I didn’t love soccer like I used to. But I knew I had more to give to the game. I have no complaints.”