After Hurricane delay, Greer Arts & Eats Festival announces new date
The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Greer Arts & Eats Festival, the organization announced Oct. 13.
The free festival will be held from 10 am to 6 pm on Oct. 29 is Trade Street in downtown Greer. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian‘s potential impact.
The Greer Arts & Eats Festival will feature:
- Artist Alley with more than 50 local artisan vendors
- Kids Creation Station, 11 am-3 pm – free arts and craft activities for all ages
- Over 22 food vendors
- Beer from The Southern Growl and Budweiser and classic Cocktails from Epic Western
Attendees may also watch live music from a variety of performers, including:
- 11 a.m., Big Tez Sherard & Friends
- 1 p.m., Reedy River String Band
- 3 p.m., Eric Weiler Group
“Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and the event was a great success,” said Greer Chamber President and CEO David Merhib. “This year we’ve secured more artisan and food vendors, we have a fantastic music lineup and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great day and event. We are also back on Trade Street, which makes for a beautiful backdrop and setting for people to enjoy all of the artisan vendors.”
For more information, visit greerartsandeats.com.