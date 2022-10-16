After Hurricane delay, Greer Arts & Eats Festival announces new date

The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Greer Arts & Eats Festival, the organization announced Oct. 13.

The free festival will be held from 10 am to 6 pm on Oct. 29 is Trade Street in downtown Greer. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian‘s potential impact.

The Greer Arts & Eats Festival will feature:

Artist Alley with more than 50 local artisan vendors

Kids Creation Station, 11 am-3 pm – free arts and craft activities for all ages

Over 22 food vendors

Beer from The Southern Growl and Budweiser and classic Cocktails from Epic Western

Attendees may also watch live music from a variety of performers, including:

11 a.m., Big Tez Sherard & Friends

1 p.m., Reedy River String Band

3 p.m., Eric Weiler Group

“Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and the event was a great success,” said Greer Chamber President and CEO David Merhib. “This year we’ve secured more artisan and food vendors, we have a fantastic music lineup and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great day and event. We are also back on Trade Street, which makes for a beautiful backdrop and setting for people to enjoy all of the artisan vendors.”

For more information, visit greerartsandeats.com.