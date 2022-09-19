After his great goal against Lyon, the fact that confirms that Lionel Messi is still the best footballer in the world

After his great goal against Lyon, the devastating fact that confirms that Lionel Messi is still the best footballer in the world

September 18, 2022, 1:33 p.m

Paris Saint-Germain began by winning their match against Olympique Lyonnais, with a great goal from their star, Lionel Messi. The Argentine is still on fire this season.

After an assist from Neymar Jr, who is also at a very high level, Lionel Messi finished with his left foot and scored the first goal, a shot that is very common in the best footballer in the world. After the goal, the Argentinian reached an incredible figure that shows that he is still the best.

In the current year, 2022, Lionel Messi has 17 goals and 20 assists in 33 games. That gives a total of 37 goals generated in just 30 games, a stat that nobody is even close to achieving this year.

Messi, more focused than ever?

It is clear that it is a World Cup year, and it is clear that Lionel Messi is focused and excited about Argentina and PSG. With this level that he is showing, both Argentina are favorites for the World Cup and PSG are favorites for the UEFA Champions League.