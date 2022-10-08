After his goal against Southampton, Prediction puts Haaland ahead of Lewandowski

Haaland and Lewandowski

October 08, 2022, 10:43 hs

Erling Haaland is a real goal machine. During Manchester City’s latest 4-0 win over Southampton, the Norwegian scored again and has now scored in seven consecutive Premier League matches. In addition, they managed to reach the figure of 15 goals in the competition. Given this figure, a Prediction suggests that he will surpass Lewandowski’s best version.

Robert Lewandowski arrived at FC Barcelona as one of the best strikers in the world. The Pole won the golden boot after scoring 35 goals last season with Bayern Munich. For this reason, many consider him to be one of the best strikers of the last decade and now he is looking to get back to his best at FC Barcelona.

if you want to the Adidas Argentina Men´s World Cup Jersey Messi #10. Buy here

More related news:

Here’s what Mbappe plans to do now that Lionel Messi won’t play against Reims

FC Barcelona’s Unexpected low Blow to Lionel Messi that would push him to renew with PSG

Erling Haaland has Lewandowski’s record in his sights, the footballer also wants to win the boot of another and it seems that he will end up getting it. The Norwegian became the rookie with the most goals in his first season, surpassing Robinho’s 15 goals. Now he wants more than that and will be looking to break as many records as possible.

Will Haaland surpass Lewandowski?

The reality is that scoring 35 goals in a single league campaign is an extremely shocking and difficult stat to achieve. However, Haaland already has 15 goals in just 10 games. In other words, he has 28 games left to score 20 goals and 8 months to go before that happens. So it is expected that he will end up surpassing the record of the Pole at Bayern Munich.