After Getting Chucked Out of NBA Games, $231 Million Ja Morant Calls ‘Cap’ on Stern Clarifications From Officials on Controversial Decision

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was ejected before the first half ended against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He received his first technical foul with less than one minute left to end the second quarter. In less than ten seconds, he picked up a quick second technical foul which led to his ejection before the first half. After he was ejected, Morant pointed towards the fans and indicated he was having a conversation with a fan and was not arguing with an official or an opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fans watching courtside could not believe the ejection. Understandably, Morant was not happy. After the game, the officials gave an explanation about the call. However, Morant called it a “cap.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Morant calls the officials’ explanation a lie

Drew Hill, a journalist from ‘The Daily Memphian,’ shared the official’s clarification on Twitter. The tweet stated official John Goble explained that Morant picked the second technical foul not for comments made to the crowd but for making a comment “questioning the Integrity of the officials.”

DIVE DEEPER

Ja Morant Issues 6 Word Disclaimer to Michael Jordan and Lionel Messi as NBA Superstar Displays Unreal Confidence in His Abilities

It caught the eyes of Ja Morant who took his time to call it a lie. Many fans showed their support for the point guard as well.

There have been some controversial calls this season and the fans are clearly not happy. Many feel that calls like this affect the flow of the game. Especially when it happens to a superstar like Morant, it could cripple the team as well. Morant played just 16 minutes against the Thunder and recorded 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Interestingly, the Grizzlies had two strong quarters after Morant’s ejection and mounted a comeback. However, the Thunder were able to hold on to a 115-109 win.

After his ejection, while leaving the floor, Morant was seen talking to the fans saying that it was not their fault. Furthermore, he face-timed the fans with the help of his father.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs won their appeal

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently, there was a controversial call on Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Interestingly, it was during a game against the Thunder as well. In the third quarter, Doncic was not happy with his team’s defense and yelled at his teammate Dwight Powell and encouraged him. However, the official thought Doncic yelled at him and gave him a technical foul.

Doncic couldn’t believe the call and tried to explain it to the officials. But the officials were not ready to hear about it. This blew up as many fans called out the official for the poor call. The Mavs then reportedly appealed the call by sending multiple angles of the call to the NBA office. After checking, the NBA rescinded the technical foul called against Doncic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY – Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Make Christmas Special with Angelic Gesture for 500 Kids and Families

It will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies appeal and Morant’s ejection against the Thunder.