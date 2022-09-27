After getting acquainted, new-look LSU basketball team ready for start of preseason practice | LSU

Rather than focusing on individual workouts and player development, the LSU basketball team and coaching staff spent a good portion of the past 3½ months getting to know each other.

That’s how first-year Coach Matt McMahon approached his first task of blending 10 new Scholarship players with three returning players and four new coaches — including himself — this summer.

But with that important phase finally behind him, McMahon can begin to get a handle on his team with the official start of preseason practice Wednesday.

When the Tigers take the floor, they will be exactly six weeks away from their Nov. 9 season opener against Missouri-Kansas City in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

During that 42-day stretch, they’ll have 28 practice sessions, two closed-door scrimmages against Division I foes and 12 NCAA-mandated off days to let McMahon work on his offense, defense, lineups and rotations.

“I don’t have a handle on it at all … it’s been a process,” McMahon said Monday when asked whether he has a handle on this team. “That’s why I’m so excited about the start of practice.”

The Tigers will practice three days, take a day off, come back for two workouts and then another day off, McMahon said. That will be repeated for the first four weeks before the “secret” scrimmages Oct. 23 and 30.

“We haven’t faced any adversity at all other than a couple of tough conditioning workouts here and there,” McMahon said. “So we get in practice, I go to the coaches to create some Chaos out there; find out what we have, find out who we can become.

“It’ll start to emerge as we go through these first four weeks.”

That’s when everything will begin to shake out for the start of the regular season, McMahon said, as he seeks to find the eight or nine players who’ll get the bulk of minutes early.

“Ultimately, the players will determine who plays through their production on the court in practice, their ability to impact winning,” he said. “So we’ll have very competitive practices, equal opportunity there.

“You can come in and earn as many minutes as you want, and really work to determine your role within the team.”

Texas Tech game time set

ESPN announced Tuesday the start times for all 10 games of the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, which will be played Jan. 28.

LSU, which has known for months that it will host Texas Tech for the second time in three seasons, will tip off at 1 pm against the Red Raiders. The game will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.