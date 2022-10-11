After four-goal breakout weekend, Gophers Rookie named Big Ten’s first star of the week – The Rink Live

MINNEAPOLIS – There is nothing in the Big Ten hockey bylaws that states a Minnesota Gophers freshman has to be named the league’s top performer of the week every week. That just happens to be the way it has played out so far.

In a development that surprises absolutely nobody who watches hockey, Gophers Rookie forward Jimmy Snuggerud was announced as the conference’s first star of the week on Tuesday after a breakout weekend in the team’s split with Minnesota State Mankato.

Jimmy Snuggerud Rena Laverty / USA Hockey

Snuggerud, who hails from Chaska and came to the U of M by way of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, scored his first three Collegiate goals for his first college hat trick in the Gophers’ 4-1 win over the Mavericks last Friday night in Minneapolis. In the rematch on Saturday night, Snuggerud’s top shelf snipe in the first period gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead, although the Mavs would rally for a 3-2 win.

After the second game, Mason Nevers was asked if the Gophers would Quiz Snuggerud on what he ate before each contest last weekend and try to replicate it.

“I think he should keep it a secret and not let other teams find out,” Nevers joked. “He works hard and he’s got a rip, but he does a lot of other great things on the ice. He’s a smart player and he competes.”

Snuggerud’s linemate, fellow freshman Logan Cooley, was named the Big Ten first star of the week after scoring three times in the Gophers’ season-opening sweep of Lindenwood. Snuggerud said the two of them have “creative chemistry” playing together, which they have done since they were playing for the national U-17 team two years ago. While Cooley put on a show versus Lindenwood, Snuggerud had more than a dozen shot attempts but did not get on the score sheet.

“He was frustrated last week. They didn’t get one last week and I told him, ‘Frustration is like a bad date, you’ve got to get out of it and start a new day,’” Motzko said after the Friday night win over the Mavericks. “Boy, it was coming through tonight because he can shoot a hockey puck.”

The St. Louis Blues picked Snuggerud in the opening round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Ohio State forward Stephen Halliday and Penn State sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan were the other two players honored by the Big Ten this week.