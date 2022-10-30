After Former US President Linked with $4 Billion NBA Team, Charles Barkley Ready to Splash Millions

The Phoenix Suns are up for sale and a lot of big names have been associated with the purchase of the team. Several business tycoons including Jeff Bezos and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal have been rumored to be interested in the Suns. Recently, Shaq’s best Buddy and NBA Veteran Charles Barkley has also shown eagerness to splash millions after a group involving a former US president is believed to have shown interest in buying the $4 billion franchise.

Charles Barkley recently expressed his interest in buying the Phoenix Suns during his appearance on The Bill Simmons podcast. The 11-time All-star claimed not to have $4 billion to buy the Suns alone.

Charles Barkley wants to partner up with former Presidentt Obama

Initially, Barkley suggested that he is not going to waste a lot of money to have a five percent stake in the Suns just to be named as an owner. Barkley stated, “My ego’s not like, ‘Yeah, I’m one of the owners of the Suns. I got like $20 million in it, I own a percentage.’ I’d probably rather have the $20 million, personally.”

However, the 1993 NBA MVP had a change of heart when Simmons pointed out that a group involving former US President Barack Obama’s name was associated with the Suns’ purchase. Barkley said, “Well timeout, If Obama called me, hell yeah I’m buying in.”

The news about Obama’s involvement in the Suns’ purchase thrilled Charles Barkley as he was ready to give away millions of dollars just to be a part of the former President’s team. While no deals regarding the team purchase have been confirmed yet, many other renowned personalities have also been linked.

Why are Suns up for sale?

The Phoenix Suns went up for sale after majority owner Robert Sarver was accused of racism and sexism within the team. The NBA investigated the accusations and handed Sarver a $10 million fine & a one-year suspension. After the NBA’s decision, Sarver announced his plans of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury teams in September.

Moreover, the sale of the Suns would be one of the biggest deals in the history of NBA teams. Thus, it would be interesting to see if Charles Barkley and President Obama become a part of the Suns in the near future.