After eight goals conceded, Ochoa confesses when he will retire from El Tri

Ochoa and Mexican national team

January 16, 2023, 10:11 a.m

Guillermo Ochoa’s situation in Italy took an unexpected turn in such a short time. After arriving at Salernitana and having two good and outstanding debut games, the Mexican player has now suffered the worst defeat of his career and has been left without a coach.

In that sense, Memo Ochoa no longer establishes himself as a concrete option in goal for the club, where Davide Nicola, had been a key factor in his arrival. Now, after so much uncertainty, Memo has already announced the date of his retirement from El Tri.

if you want to the Adidas Argentina Men´s World Cup Jersey Messi #10. Buy here

More related news:

While Ochoa conceded 8 goals, what Dibu Martinez did, generates controversy

After Criticism after PSG’s defeat, the team that would now go for Lionel Messi

The Mexican national team is preparing for the process towards the 2026 World Cup, in that sense, the new coach’s priority is to delimit the big problem in the opposing goal. In this sense, Ochoa is already talking about his arrival and his retirement date from El Tri.

When will Ochoa leave El Tri?

In a conversation with W Deportes and TUDN, the soccer player confessed that his goal is to reach the 2026 World Cup, something he also stated in his presentation with the Italian club. However, he is aware that his date could also come in the middle of the process towards 2026.