After Earning Over a Billion Dollars Through Golf, Shocking Phil Mickelson News Plagues His Loyal Fanbase

Phil Mickelson is currently in his 50s. The golfer recently made a controversial decision to leave the PGA Tour and joined the LIV Golf league. And after being heavily scrutinized by the golf world for allegedly ditching his former tour, the golfer is now rumored to be thinking about retirement.

Is Phil Mickelson thinking of retiring from professional golf?

Phil Mickelson has made tons of records in his professional career on the PGA Tour. The golfer has earned millions of fans for his performances on the field along with his random acts of kindness. However, his recent choices have brought him in the eyes of the fans as a traitor to the PGA Tour. Along with joining the Saudi league himself, Mickelson is also reportedly responsible for luring out new players from the PGA Tour.

However, despite being in various controversies, the golf ‘prankster’ is currently in Rumors of retirement. According to a recent Twitter post by one of Mickelson’s fan accountsthe golf star might retire at the end of 2023. The tweet said, “There’s a rumor going around that next season will be Phil Mickelson’s last as he’s set to retire at the end of 2023. We hope not.”

Well, after facing so many issues in his professional career lately, people would believe the rumor pretty easily. Some of Mickelson’s biggest sponsors including KPMG, Workday, and Heineken/Amstel dropped him after he joined LIV Golf. After the golfer made his famous controversial statements about the PGA Tour, he might not be welcomed back after all. And despite his high-paying deal with LIV Golf, he has not performed well in his recent tournaments.

Fans are assuming that the only reason Mickelson is still hanging on to professional golf is his $200 million contract with Greg Norman. As per the terms and conditions of the contract, Mickelson is required to do a lot other than just play in the new league.

But one must also remember that Lefty has a thick skin and isn’t usually affected by controversies surrounding him. Only time will be the judge of the golfer’s next move in his golfing career. Do you think that it’s time Phil Mickelson should start considering his retirement from the game? If yes, do you think he actually will? Let us know in the comments section.

