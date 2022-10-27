After capturing the 2A GSHL girls soccer title, Columbia River starts looking forward

RIDGEFIELD — Celebrating a 2A Greater St. Helens League title was short-lived for the Columbia River girls soccer team.

Sure, the Rapids took a moment to relish their 2-1 win on Wednesday over second-place Ridgefield, wrapping up a regular season with a 14-2 record, including 13-1 in one of the toughest leagues in the state.

Then, it was quickly back to work before the 2A district tournament begins Saturday with a home game for River.

“I always tell them, there’s no trophy for a league title,” River head Coach Filly Afenegus said of his team. “Continually trying to keep them hungry for the next Prize and not looking in the Rearview mirror, but just looking in the windshield and trying to move ourselves forward. I’ll tell them, we’re 0-0 now in the playoffs, everybody is 0-0, so who cares what you did in the regular season?”

All three goals in Wednesday’s game came in the first half, starting with a 20th minute goal credited to Maree Seibel on a ball that bounced high in the box and over Ridgefield’s last line of defense.