After Battling COVID, Murray Makes His NBA Debut [WATCH]

Sacramento Kings fans and Iowa basketball fans had to wait a bit longer than anticipated, but Keegan Murray’s NBA debut has many wondering how great the former Hawkeye can be.

NBC Sports reports that Murray, the 4th overall pick in the NBA Draft, was unable to play in the King’s season opener due to a bout with COVID. But Murray was cleared to finally play in his first regular-season NBA game on Saturday night at home against the LA Clippers. Murray came off the bench for the Kings and didn’t wait long to start scoring.

Well, hesitation. No fear. Keegan Murray’s NBA career was off and running. The former Iowa star put up quite the stat line in his first NBA game. NBC Sports reports that Murray finished with 19 points, five rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. They went 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from three-point range. Only one other Kings rookie has scored more points in his NBA debut in the past 25 years than Murray.

As great as Murray was in his debut, it wasn’t enough as the Clippers beat Sacramento 111-109. Despite the loss, Murray’s teammates had nothing but good things to say about the rookie after the game.

Last night, the task was even tougher as the Kings took on the Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. NBC Sports reports that Murray played a game-high 38 minutes and scored 16 points as a Kings Rally falls short. The Warriors won, 130-125. Sacramento falls to 0-3 to start the season.

