After Art Controversy, Hamline Faculty Urge Their President to Resign

On October 6 of last year, Erika López Prater, an Adjunct Professor of art history showed a well-known medieval image of the Prophet Muhammad to her students. What happened in the Classroom is a matter of some dispute and an ongoing lawsuit, but afterwards, a Muslim student lodged an official complaint with the university and eventually the chair of her department informed López Prater that she would not be returning in the spring to teach another course as previously planned. By December, the story had become the latest anecdote in the narrative about political correctness on college campuses, evidence that the “woke mob” was running amok.

But that’s not really what’s been going on, at least according to a group that has been largely left out of the news: the Faculty of Hamline University. Yesterday, they were back on campus—the big news story took place over winter break. And today, in an unusual but not unprecedented move (although one more common lately)the Faculty gathered for a meeting and voted for a statement calling for the president of Hamline, Fayneese Miller, to resign. According to Mike Reynolds, an English Professor at Hamline, it passed overwhelmingly 71 to 12 with eight abstentions (or 86 percent of the vote). It’s a risky move, but many of the Faculty members told me that the mishandling of the current crisis is dividing the community and that the only way to heal those rifts is through new leadership.

They told me that Miller had responded to the crisis by trying to pit students against faculty, but the teachers say they are refusing to take the bait. The Faculty are nothing close to the “evil” progressive Professors that right-wingers rail against; they are not indoctrinating students with their left-wing ideology. Instead, they insist that there is no conflict between robust debate and academic freedom and respecting your students in all their diversity.

What’s more, they feel the president has mishandled this crisis, because, in the words of a Faculty member who wished not to be named in order to speak candidly about their superior, “our administration overcompensated for a history of dismissing and Minimizing and sweeping under the rug numerous incidents on our campus that are racist, Islamophobic, sexist. All of them and more. Specifically, towards students of color who are Muslim.” In other words, tensions in classrooms can happen and do happen whenever a course engages difficult material. But repeated failures of leadership not only in responding to incidents between students, but in problems sparked by the president specifically (according to her critics on the faculty), created the conditions in which the 10/6 incident exploded. Had there been more trust and better communication among all parties, perhaps the student and Professor might have been able to communicate more effectively about what happened in that class, rather than have it escalate to such a degree.

