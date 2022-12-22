After another close loss, optimism turns to frustration for Michigan basketball

CHARLOTTE, NC — Just three weeks ago, the Michigan men’s basketball team lost to then-No. 3 Virginia by two points. The Wolverines’ postgame mood was optimistic. One player called it a “great step forward for us.” The head coach said the effort made him believe Michigan could beat any team in the country.

On Wednesday night, after another close loss — to Talented and experienced North Carolina — the attitude was far different.

The Wolverines were frustrated.

Michigan lost 80-76 to the Tar Heels in the Jumpman Invitational and, Entering a holiday break, owns a 7-4 record on the season. It’s not cause for panic, but Michigan is not close to where it wants to be.

The North Carolina result could be added to the pile with Virginia and Kentucky as games Michigan let slip away late.

Starting small forward Jett Howard was asked after Wednesday’s loss if he felt like his team was really close to being really good.

“That’s probably the most frustrating part about it,” he said. “We feel like we’re better than a lot of these teams. We put in a lot of effort and time and it’s the same result, so you can understand why we’d be frustrated.”

There’s no single issue or obvious fix. If there was, Michigan wouldn’t be in this spot in late December.

It’s hard to imagine Michigan winning too many games against elite competition with its star, Hunter Dickinson, playing like he did against North Carolina. Limited by foul trouble at times, he scored nine points on 3-of-9 shooting over 27 minutes. North Carolina’s center, Armando Bacot, scored 26.

“We really wanted to put him in a lot of ball screens and we go at him one-on-one and try to get him in foul trouble,” Bacot said of his former AAU teammate. “I thought we did a solid job.” Dickinson picked up two fouls in one first-half sequence and sat for the final 6:06 of the half as a result. “That kind of slowed down his aggressiveness,” Bacot said.

Michigan, even with its leading scorer limited, still reached an Offensive output that would win a lot of college basketball games.

The defense, though, has been suspect much of the season. North Carolina shot 50 percent from the floor.

“A lot of it is just communication,” starting guard Kobe Bufkin said. “Talking on the court — something we’ve been harping on since the beginning of the season.”

Often times outsiders, understandably, put extra emphasis on the final minutes of a game. Howard and Bufkin both said Michigan needs to figure out how to put together a complete game.

“We’ve just got to play hard for the whole 40 (minutes) and just lock on to the little things,” Howard said. “Because this game is decided by a few possessions, and those possessions mean a lot.”

His dad, head coach Juwan Howard, was not as positive as he was a few weeks ago in the postgame press conference. Repeated errors will do that to a coach.

They disagreed with the suggestion that Michigan was close to turning a corner and winning tight games against good teams.

They referenced one particular play, a defensive miscue, and then another.

“I could go on and on and bore you guys with more plays,” he said. “If we were able to button it up down the stretch and prevent those Mistakes from happening we would have been really excited to come in here right now and talk to you guys.”

Michigan starts two freshmen — point guard Dug McDaniel is in there because grad transfer Jaelin Llewellyn suffered a season-ending injury — a sophomore, and two juniors. North Carolina is the rare mix of experience and talent.

Howard wouldn’t use that as an excuse.

“Hey, you’re going to grow up at some point,” he said, before referencing his time at Michigan as part of the Fab Five.

“Having been a guy who was a freshman, played with four other freshmen, it’s not easy. But it goes to show you, the group I played with was a pretty special group.”

Michigan won’t play again until Dec. 29, in the nonconference finale against Central Michigan. Howard’s program is built on family, and the players getting time to spend with their literal families is important, he said.

(Howard can be hard on his players, including his sons Jett and Jace. As a result, he’s not sure what to expect this Christmas. “It’s going to be interesting to see if I have a gift Underneath the tree from them,” he said.)

When the Wolverines return to Ann Arbor, they’ll go about finding solutions to their on-court issues.

Truth is, everything the Wolverines said after that Virginia loss about there being a lot of season left remains true. Michigan has played just one of its 20 Big Ten games so far. There are many more cracks at quality wins.

The Wolverines still do have time, a lot of it, to improve and start beating good teams.

The concern is that they’re citing some of the same issues they did a few weeks ago. If they’re still doing that in a couple of months, it might be too late.