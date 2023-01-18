After a four-dunk hoops game, Jeremiah Charles receives a Nebraska football offer

Twenty-two points. Four dunks.

It may not have been the best basketball game of Jeremiah Charles’ career, but it may have been the most important game of his life. It’s the one Nebraska football coaches watched before offering the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder a scholarship.

Now Charles, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver from Arlington (Texas) Martin, will visit NU this weekend. It he likes what he sees at NU, he could commit right away. His twin brother, Josiah, signed with New Mexico State in December, and Jeremiah, seeking to do his “own thing” was leaning toward North Texas – before Tuesday.

That’s when Husker Coach Matt Rhule and new tight ends Coach Bob Wager – Charles’ former head Coach at Martin High School – paid a visit. Wager vouched for Charles football acumen – he caught 23 passes for 452 yards and five touchdowns this season – and Charles’ track skill as a triple jumper helped, too. Then, the basketball game, a 73-54 win over Arlington High School.

Rhule, Wager and Co. brought Charles to the office of Martin’s basketball coach. There, Charles got the offer.

“I started crying,” Charles said. “I’m not going to lie. It was crazy.”

Josiah tackled his brother. His mom looked him straight in the eye, Jeremiah said. An unrated prospect headed to Hometown UNT was now looking at a Nebraska Scholarship offer.

“My speed, my hands,” Charles said when asked what stands out about his game. “I need to get a little bit more shifty, but that’s it. I can run. I don’t go down easy.”

Wager can vouch for all of it, too. They just coached Charles on the field. Charles said it was odd seeing Wager in Husker gear when he’d spent so many years in Martin gear.

“Passion, commitment, loyalty,” Charles said of Wager. “He’s really more about character than how well you do on the field. He wants you to be a dog on the field, don’t get me wrong, but if you can’t act right in class, he’s not happy.”