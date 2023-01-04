After a blowout win, Michigan basketball hopes Lessons from stunning loss stick

ANN ARBOR — Even for a college basketball, a sport where wild swings in performance throughout a season are not uncommon, Michigan’s last two games were astonishing.

It’s Dec. 29, Michigan lost at home to Central Michigan. Three days later, the Wolverines beat Maryland by 35 points.

Michigan junior Hunter Dickinson explained it like this on Tuesday: “We played that Maryland game like we had just lost to Central Michigan.”

Energized and focused, the Wolverines locked in on defense, scored the game’s first 17 points, and played 40 minutes of inspired basketball in an 81-46 win to improve to 8-5 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

They’ll shoot for a repeat of that effort at home against Penn State on Wednesday (7:01 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network).

Dickinson said the idea of ​​bottling up that performance is a misconception. They don’t believe it’s possible. Instead, he said, it’s about each player looking in the mirror and saying, “I’ve got to bring it.” These Wolverines are still trying to build Championship habits, Dickinson said.

The 63-61 loss to Central Michigan made some of the issues impossible to ignore. Co-captain Jace Howard organized a team meeting for the next morning. Without coaches present, the players aired some grievances.

The theme was accountability. Most players spoke. Dickinson described it as “heartfelt,” with players telling the truth about their own shortcomings and their teammates’, not worried about hurting feelings.

“I think we needed that to move forward,” freshman guard Jett Howard said.

It’s curious that Michigan’s four previous losses didn’t serve as wake-up calls, but this is a relatively young team.

“We’ve talked a lot lately about just respecting the game,” Assistant Coach Saddi Washington said. “The way that we approach our preparation, the way we approach with our effort and intensity and Mindset going into every game has to be at an elite level. This game, and this conference certainly, can be unforgiving if you just show up and try to go through the motions.

“I’m not saying that that was what we were doing, but…you’ve got to show up every freaking night prepared to battle until the end.”

That’s especially important in the Big Ten. Penn State is 11-3 and has won five straight, a streak that started with a 15-point win at Illinois and continued with an 83-79 win over Iowa.

The Nittany Lions will stress Michigan’s Perimeter defense: Nearly half of their shots come from 3, and they’re hitting at a 39 percent clip. Their most common lineup over the past five games, per kenpom.com, features nobody taller than 6-foot-6.

That should help Michigan on the defensive glass. Against Central Michigan, rebounding was a major factor in the upset. Again Maryland, the Wolverines — well, they rebounded.

While Penn State’s small lineup might present a challenge defensively for the 7-foot-1 Dickinson, Washington suggested that Penn State might have its hands full on the other end. Dickinson outscored the entire Maryland team for 30 minutes on Sunday and finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Against Central Michigan, he posted just 13 points and six rebounds, and his Desperation putback at the buzzer was his first field-goal attempt in eight minutes.

Defense was also a focus of the Wolverines’ meeting, understandable for a team that starts two freshmen. The defensive performance against Maryland was Michigan’s best against a Big Ten team in the kenpom era, which dates back to the 2000-01 season. Maryland didn’t score for the first 5:48 and shot just 26 percent from the field. Expecting that regularly is impossible. But Michigan can’t have the same kids it showed earlier in the season.

The plan wasn’t to lose to Central Michigan. But it happened, so Michigan plans to use it as a turning point.

The Voices heard at Michigan’s practices since, Howard said, have been players more than coaches. The team did some soul searching and saw immediate (and incredible) results.

“When you have two games like that, it’s very clear to the players what the standard is should be,” Washington said. “I think they can recognize it better and we can all hold each other more accountable to that standard.”