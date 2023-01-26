After a 50-year absence, Conference Carolinas to sponsor football again

On Thursday, Conference Carolinas announced a new member and, with it, a new sport.

Shorter University will become the Division II league’s 15th all-sports member starting with the 2024-25 academic year, which brings the conference to six football-playing institutions.

