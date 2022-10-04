After 10 NBA seasons, Will Barton is still as motivated as ever

WASHINGTON — As he enters his 11th year as an NBA player, the stars may have aligned for Will Barton. A Baltimore-native, it has always been his goal to play for the nearby Wizards. Thanks to a trade between the Wizards and Nuggets, he is getting that chance, and still in the midst of his prime.

He’s reunited with Wes Unseld Jr., whom he was close with in Denver before Unseld Jr. was hired as Washington’s head coach. He’s joining a team with a starting spot available at the position he plays. And all of these elements are converging as he enters a contract year.

Barton feels that it’s his time and he even has a nickname for it.

“I call it the ‘Golden Stage;’ not too young, not too old. I’m just in a good place mentally, physically,” he told NBC Sports Washington. “I’m a veteran, I’m poised, there’s nothing that can rattle me. I feel like as far as knowing the game, this is the best stage of my career. I’m still Athletic enough to do it. It’s the golden age. I’ve still got a lot of great basketball left.”

The first order of business is gunning for the starting small forward job. Unseld Jr. called the competition “wide open” in a preseason press conference, although Barton is the most experienced player in the mix. One of the other likely candidates, Deni Avdija, also entered camp with a groin injury setting him back several weeks.

Barton may be considered the favorite at this point, but he won’t look at it that way. A former second-round pick and G-Leaguer, Barton has made a career out of beating the odds. You could go all the way back to his teenage days when he attended four different high schools.

While he achieved stability as the starter in Denver, that wasn’t always the case. He had to fight to earn that status and plans to bring the same spirit to Washington.

“I embrace competition, that’s how I was raised. Ever since I picked up a basketball, that’s what I’ve been doing. Nothing’s ever been given to me, I’ve worked for everything I’ve gotten and I’m no stranger to going out there and competing for a spot or a job or a position,” he said.

Barton says he developed that edge growing up in Baltimore. He’s one of a long list of NBA players from the city including Carmelo Anthony, Sam Cassell and Wizards’ prospect Isaiah Todd.

Baltimore is rich with basketball talent, but for Barton it wasn’t the easiest place to spend his formative years.

“B-more is the best city in the world. It’s something I can’t explain unless you grew up there, it’s just a different place,” Barton said.

“It’s a small city, it’s not glitz and glamour. We feel like if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. There’s a lot that comes with it. Obviously, people hear a lot about the crime and drugs and poverty, so it’s a tough place. But we take pride in that, we take pride in becoming something positive out of all of that.”

Barton, 31, believes he has the proper boundaries in place to make sure playing close to home is not a burden or a distraction. He admits that there may have been an issue earlier in his career, but those close to him know how seriously he takes his profession and understand he needs proper space.

One of his first steps towards ensuring that was instituting a policy for ticket requests.

“I’ve already told people; ‘listen, man, if you want to come see the show, you’ve gotta buy tickets just like you would go see your favorite artist or your favorite show.’ I can’t give out all these tickets, man. You’re going to put a hole in my pocket,” he said.

Like a friend asking for courtside seats, a Reporter can Encounter some roadblocks when interviewing Barton. He is an engaging speaker, but also prefers not talking too much about himself.

When asked for something Wizards fans don’t know about him yet, he said he would rather “go off actions.” He wants to let his play do the talking and let fans form their own opinions.

There is another way to learn more about Barton, though. You could just wait until his rap album comes out in a few weeks.

According to Barton, who raps under the name ‘Thrill,’ he writes lyrics as a therapeutic exercise. And he holds nothing back.

“Real life,” Barton said when asked what he raps about. “How I’m living, how I was living, what I plan to do. It’s all real, though. Nothing is fabricated, nothing is exaggerated. I’ve either done it, I’m doing it or I’m about to do it. Everything is completely my real life.”

He says it will be a “5-tape project.” It’s his second album, the first one was called ‘Unexpected.’ They recorded the new songs at House of Hits in Miami, Fla. It’s a prominent studio that hosts mainstream artists. Barton said after one recording session he passed French Montana as he was walking in.

Like French Montana, you can hear Barton’s music on the most popular streaming platforms. The beats are smooth and professionally produced, and his lyrics, as Barton says, have meaning.

On one of the tracks from his first album, a song called ‘Big Thrill,’ Barton seems to refer to his NBA career.

They talk ’bout analytics

Tell em go mind their business

Yeah

Numbers never lie

Don’t tell me

Just tell the critics

Yeah

Started what I finished

Starter up in this business

Barton may remain a starter in this business if he plays well in the preseason. Either way, he’s back close to home and ready to make the most of it.