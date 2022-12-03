Aftab Asks For Novels And Literature Books To Read, Say Tihar Officials

New Delhi: Aftab Poonawala, Accused in Shraddha Walkar Murder case, has asked the Tihar jail administration for novels and literature books to read, news agency ANI reported.

According to the report, jail officials said they are trying to arrange the books for him.

Earlier, in a new Revelation about Aftab, the jail officials said the Accused is fond of chess and plays solo.

According to sources, Aftab does not talk to anyone. But when two other inmates, lodged in Aftab’s cell on charges of theft, play chess, they constantly stare at the chess as if to assess their moves. When he gets time, Aftab starts playing chess alone, they said.

Senior officers of Delhi Police had also said that Aftab seemed to be playing mind games with them during the remand period.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Aftab underwent a post-narco test for around one hour and 45 minutes at Tihar Jail as part of the ongoing investigation in the case.

In the test, it was found that Aftab has given exactly the same answers to all the questions which were previously asked during his narco test.

As per reports, Aftab’s post-narco test was conducted by the four-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Tihar Jail, where a room inside the administrative block was set-up for his post narco test.

Earlier, on Thursday, Aftab’s narco test was conducted successfully at a hospital in Rohini.

As per the FSL sources, his answers during the narco test and a polygraph test will be analyzed, and Aftab will be notified about his responses.

28-year-old Aftab is Accused of Killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar by strangling her and chopping her body into 35 parts, which he reportedly stored in a 300-liter refrigerator at his home in south Delhi’s Mehrauli for about three weeks before disposing them of over several days.