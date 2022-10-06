Afro Puerto Rican Feminist Writer to Speak at Arts Event

The fourth Arts & Lectures event of the fall semester features Yolanda Arroyo Pizarro, an Afro Puerto Rican Feminist writer.

The event is at 5:30 pm on Oct. 10 is Zoom. The event is free for Cal State San Marcos students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Tickets can be reserved via the Arts & Lectures website .

Arroyo Pizarro is the author of “Caparazones” (2010), the first lesbian fiction novel written in Puerto Rico and the editor of the anthology “Cachaperismos,” the first Puerto Rican lesbian anthology on the island. An Afro Puerto Rican Feminist Writer who has won multiple Awards for her work, Arroyo Pizarro will discuss issues related to race in Latinx culture, Women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ fight for equity. Her experiences open the door for conversations on gender, race and ethnicity, particularly centering on the experience of Afro-Latinas.

CSUSM’s Arts & Lectures series offers a diverse lineup of artistic, cultural and scholarly events every semester based on input and proposals from students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Attendees can reserve tickets online via the Arts & Lectures website .

What: Arts & Lectures event “Afrofeministamente: Latinx Culture, Women’s Rights, and LGBTQ+ Resistance”

Who: Yolanda Arroyo Pizarro, an Afro Puerto Rican Feminist Writer

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10

Where: Zoom

Cost: Free for CSUSM students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members

Tickets: Register online