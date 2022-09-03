Africentric basketball standout Daily’s Swain to play at Xavier

Africentric basketball standout Daily’s Swain to play at Xavier

During a packed ceremony Sept. 2 at Africentric, senior boys basketball standout Dailyn Swain answered a series of questions from 247sports.com and then announced where he was headed.

Swain, considered a four-star recruit as a 6-foot-6 wing player, committed to Xavier a little more than two months before he could officially sign with the perennially strong Big East program.

Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson and Ohio State were the other Finalists for Swain, who led the Nubians to a 23-6 finish last winter that included an appearance in a Division III state semifinal.

“I’ve got an opportunity as a freshman to come in and play really early,” Swain said. “(They) see me as a position-less basketball player. I can run the 1, 2, 3.”

